Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's marriage seems to have hit a rough patch. Amid this, there were reports of the cricketer's growing bond with a mystery girl

Mahvash with Yuzvendra Chahal

Listen to this article Yuzvendra Chahal's 'mystery' friend RJ Mahvash slams link-up rumours: 'What year is this?' x 00:00

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been making the news because of a rumoured divorce with his wife Dhanashree Verma. Amid the rumours, pictures of Chahal spending time with RJ Mahvash surfaced leading to speculations about their bond. Soon social media users wondered if RJ Mahvash and Chahal's bond was the reason for the cricketer's divorce with Dhanashree. Now, RJ Mahvash has set the record straight by slamming link-up rumours.

On Friday RJ Mahvash took to her Instagram stories to dismiss the baseless rumours that is being spread in her name. "Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It's literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I'm sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?" she wrote.

“I have been patient for 2-3 days now, but I won't let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people's images. Let people live in peace with their friends and family during tough times,” RJ Mahvash added.

On the occasion of Christmas, RJ Mahvash shared a multi-photo post on her Instagram. In one picture, Yuzvendra was seen sitting next to her and enjoying a Christmas lunch. In the caption, RJ Mahvash wrote, "Christmas lunch con familiar."

What Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma said about divorce rumours

Chahal also shared ante addressing the news surrounding his personal life. He wrote on Instagram, "I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support, without which I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!! While I am proud to be a sportsman, I am also a Son, a Brother, and a Friend. I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true."

"As a Son, a Brother, and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family. My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values. With Divine Blessings, I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy," he added.

Dhanashree, on the other hand, took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What’s truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact- checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate. I’ve worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification. Om Namah Shivaay."