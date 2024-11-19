In Bigg Boss 18, Rajat Dalal taunted Kashish Kapoor about Splitsvilla, but she fired back, referencing his past hit-and-run case, sparking heated drama

In the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 18, viewers witnessed spicy drama as Rajat Dalal and Kashish Kapoor got into a heated argument, with both openly taking jabs at each other by bringing up past mistakes. During the nomination task, Rajat Dalal, who is currently the "Time God" of the show, shocked the housemates and viewers by giving five nomination rights to Shilpa Shirodkar and Avinash Mishra. During the task, Shirodkar left Karan Veer Mehra questioning her motives after she nominated him.

Rajat called out Shilpa Shirodkar for having double standards

Post the nomination task, Rajat was seen blaming Shilpa for her double standards. That’s when Chahat Pandey and Kashish Kapoor jumped in and questioned Rajat about his loyalties. The fight got ugly when Rajat took a jab at Kashish by teasing her about prioritizing money over Digvijay during her time in 'Splitsvilla'. However, Kashish, being her fiery self, hit back at Rajat, stating, “At least I haven’t run over anyone with my car.”

Kashish Kapoor vs Rajat Dalal

The argument escalated when Kashish called out Rajat, saying, "Tum bolte ho main apne dil mein koi bhi baat nahi rakhta, jo hota hai muh par bolta hoon. Agar tumhare mann mein mereko leke shaq tha, toh tumne task mein madad kyun li? Jab kaam nikalwana tha, pata hai na Kashish kahan par karna hai, pata hai na Kashish kiska kitna nikalna hai, tab muh se sachhayi nahi nikli."

To this, Rajat responded, stating he couldn’t trust her because she backstabbed Shilpa despite sharing a good equation. This didn’t sit well with Kashish, who called Rajat "Paltu" and said nobody is scared of his words or his strength.

Things took a personal turn when Rajat brought up her 'Splitsvilla' days, saying, "Arre suno, par main kisi lalach mein toh nahi palta na..." Kashish retaliated, saying, "Maine kisi ko kabhi gaadiyon se toh nahi udaya, shayad. Personal jaaoge toh mere paas 10 cheezein hain personal jaane ki... Tumhari harkat ne tumhe kahi aur pahucha diya tha."

All About Bigg Boss 18

After Arfeen Khan's elimination, the remaining contestants in Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 18' include Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrra M Banerji, Chum Darang, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, and Sara Arfeen.

This week, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Kumar, Chahat Pandey, Digvijay Singh Rathee, and Kashish Kapoor are nominated for eviction.

Stay tuned to Midday.com for more spicy updates on 'Bigg Boss 18' and everything happening in Tinsel Town!