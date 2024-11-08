Whether it's Ekta Kapoor schooling Vivian Dsena's behaviour or slamming Rajat Dalal for dragging Avinash Mishra's father into conversations, today's Weekend Ka Vaar will be full of drama

In Pic: Rajat Dalal and Ekta Kapoor

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 18: Ekta Kapoor slams Rajat Dalal for disrespecting housemates, says, ‘Agar aapne mere pita ka naam bhi liya hota…’ x 00:00

Ekta R Kapoor will be seen gracing Bigg Boss 18's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' this week. Instead of Salman Khan, Kapoor will take charge of schooling the housemates, and the promos of the upcoming episode are already creating a buzz. Whether it's Ekta schooling Vivian Dsena's behaviour or slamming Rajat Dalal for dragging Avinash Mishra's father into conversations, the excitement is high.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ekta Kapoor calls out Vivian Dsena

In one promo released by the Colors team, Ekta is seen saying, "Vivian, mujhe itna toh haq hai aapko launch karne ke baad, kuch sawaal main khud kar sakun. Agar aapne 8-10 kaam kiya toh kya? Toh kya? Ghar ke saare log aapko pedestal par chadha dein?" (After launching you, I have the right to ask you some questions. So what if you've done 8-10 projects? Does that mean everyone in the house should put you on a pedestal?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Chahat Panday receives a lesson from Ekta Kapoor

But Vivian was not the only one in the spotlight. Next in line was Chahat Pandey, who was called out for allegedly playing the “woman card” in conversations. Ekta says, "Chahat ji, yeh national television pe ek ladki ko aisa bola? Lekin aap jab yeh bolti ho ke aap mujhse aise kaise baat kar sakte hain, kyunki main ek ladki hoon… toh main aapko ek baat bata doon, aap yahan ek khiladi hain... Aap aurat aur mard ka problem nahi bana sakte. Aap yahan saari aurton ke liye baat karti hain… lekin aap khud ke liye ladiye."

Ekta Kapoor slams Rajat Dalal

Further, addressing Rajat Dalal's mention of Avinash’s father in a conversation, Ekta warned him to keep his behaviour in check and said that if he had taken her father's name, she would have entered the house to teach him a lesson. The actress further taught him a lesson on how to respect elders, she was seen saying, “ Agar aapne mere pita ka naam bhi liya hota to mein andar ati apko samjane or sikhane ki iska matlab kya hota hai”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

All About 'Bigg Boss 18'

Recently during last weekend ka vaar 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' star Shehzada Dhami's journey on Salman Khan's popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 18' came to an unexpected early end. Shehzada was eliminated just a month after the premiere, surprising fans. After Shehzada's eviction, Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrra M Banerji, Chum Darang, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor and Sara Arfeen are the remaining contestants of Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 18'