Finally, finally, finally! Salman Khan is back with a 'dhamakedar' "Weekend Ka Vaar"! This episode has been highly anticipated by Bigg Boss fans, and today, Salman Khan schooled the contestants, giving everyone a piece of his mind. While he called out Avinash for his self-destructive attitude, dubbing him "VINASH," he also pointed out Karan Veer Mehra’s behaviour, referring to him as the “ghar ki nanad.” Today, Salman truly returned to his classic style. Here’s what went down:

Mom vs. Mom

Avinash and Chahat Pandey’s mothers came to visit their children. Avinash's mom defended her son, refusing to accept that he could be wrong, while Chahat’s mom encouraged her daughter to stand strong against Avinash’s rude behaviour. While Avinash's mom appeared quite aggressive, Chahat’s mother offered her daughter guidance to stay resilient.

Avinash nahi, Vinash!

Salman Khan schooled Avinash Mishra, putting him in his place for his rude behaviour. 'Bhaijaan' told him exactly what every Bigg Boss fan has been wanting to say. When Mishra tried to justify his actions, Salman didn’t hold back, pointing out how Avinash made a huge mistake by making derogatory comments about Chahat.

Karan Veer Mehra: The Nanad of the House

Salman also called out Karan’s gameplay, making it clear that fans aren’t impressed with his “back-foot” approach. Salman advised him to step up and play more openly if he wants to make his mark. He pointed out that while Karan’s one-liners might be witty, his actions don’t match his words, making it all seem hollow.

What Worked and What Didn’t

Salman Khan’s return with his aggressive, blockbuster style brought relief to fans. His scolding of Avinash and humorous take on Karan’s game were highlights. Avinash's mom almost seemed ready to join the house as a contestant herself, while Salman’s talk with Shehzaada about his threat to Rajat Dalal was another crucial moment. Overall, today’s episode was far from disappointing, and fans can finally sleep peacefully!

After Muskan’s eviction, Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Shehzada Dhami, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrra M Banerji, Chum Darang, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Arfeen Khan, and Sara Arfeen are the remaining contestants of Salman Khan hosted 'Bigg Boss 18'.

