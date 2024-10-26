Breaking News
Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar: Jordaar! Salman Khan returns in OG style, Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra get earful

Updated on: 26 October,2024 11:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi

Top

While Salman Khan called out Avinash for his self-destructive attitude, dubbing him "VINASH," he also pointed out Karan Veer Mehra’s behaviour, referring to him as the “ghar ki nanad”

In Pic: Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Salman Khan

Mom vs. Mom

Avinash and Chahat Pandey’s mothers came to visit their children. Avinash's mom defended her son, refusing to accept that he could be wrong, while Chahat’s mom encouraged her daughter to stand strong against Avinash’s rude behaviour. While Avinash's mom appeared quite aggressive, Chahat’s mother offered her daughter guidance to stay resilient.

Avinash nahi, Vinash!

Salman Khan schooled Avinash Mishra, putting him in his place for his rude behaviour. 'Bhaijaan' told him exactly what every Bigg Boss fan has been wanting to say. When Mishra tried to justify his actions, Salman didn’t hold back, pointing out how Avinash made a huge mistake by making derogatory comments about Chahat.

Karan Veer Mehra: The Nanad of the House

Salman also called out Karan’s gameplay, making it clear that fans aren’t impressed with his “back-foot” approach. Salman advised him to step up and play more openly if he wants to make his mark. He pointed out that while Karan’s one-liners might be witty, his actions don’t match his words, making it all seem hollow.

What Worked and What Didn’t

Salman Khan’s return with his aggressive, blockbuster style brought relief to fans. His scolding of Avinash and humorous take on Karan’s game were highlights. Avinash's mom almost seemed ready to join the house as a contestant herself, while Salman’s talk with Shehzaada about his threat to Rajat Dalal was another crucial moment. Overall, today’s episode was far from disappointing, and fans can finally sleep peacefully!

All About 'Bigg Boss 18'

After Muskan’s eviction, Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Shehzada Dhami, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrra M Banerji, Chum Darang, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Arfeen Khan, and Sara Arfeen are the remaining contestants of Salman Khan hosted 'Bigg Boss 18'.

Stay tuned to Mid-day.com for more such exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 18 and watch the full video on our YouTube channel.

