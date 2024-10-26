Though Muskan Bamne is happy about her experience and excited to celebrate Diwali with her family, she still feels she deserves a chance to stay.

In pic: Muskan Bamne

Muskan Bamne, the calmest contestant in Bigg Boss 18 history, was evicted from the house last night. The 'Anupamaa' star faced a mid-week eviction where her fellow housemates voted her out. Though Muskan is happy about her experience and excited to celebrate Diwali with her family, she still feels she deserves a chance to stay. In an interview with 'mid-day.com', the actress discussed her bond with Vivian Dsena, the fight between Chahat Pandey and Avinash Mishra, and more. She also shared who hurt her the most in the house.

Muskan Bamne on her experience

Reflecting on her experience, Muskan said, “I chose Bigg Boss because I wanted to experience it. Living in that house was amazing, and my journey was absolutely wonderful.” She further shared that her calm nature made things easy for her—Avinash would even give her food, and she didn’t have to do much to gain whatever she wanted, as everyone loved her.

Muskan on Bond with Vivan Dsena

Muskan expressed her support for Vivian Dsena outside the house, explaining, “He is my brother; he took care of me and supported me, and in the last few days, we bonded even more.”

Muskan Bamne on Arfeen Khan’s betrayal

Despite being the house's 'darling,' Muskan was hurt by her eviction and felt it was hypocritical. When asked whose vote hurt her the most, she quickly called out Arfeen Khan. She said, “Arfeen sir motivated me, but when he put the ‘get out’ sticker on my face, I was genuinely disappointed. I felt he should have given me a little more time.” She added, “Arfeen Khan was playing a game; motivating me and then putting a ‘get out’ sticker wasn’t fair.”

Further in the conversation, Bamne called Eisha Singh the most negative contestant due to her habit of gossiping and criticized Avinash for using inappropriate words and sentences toward Chahat.

All About 'Bigg Boss 18'

After Muskan’s eviction, Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Shehzada Dhami, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrra M Banerji, Chum Darang, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Arfeen Khan, and Sara Arfeen are the remaining contestants of Salman Khan hosted 'Bigg Boss 18'.

