The 'Splitsvilla' rift between Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor continued, even after several months. Rathee and Kapoor became the two wild cards joining the housemates

In Pic: Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka vaar: Digvijay Rathee & Kashish Kapoor Splitsvilla rift adds spice; Shehzada Dhami comes as shocker x 00:00

'Bigg Boss Weekend ka Vaar' was a light-hearted ride until Salman Khan announced that there would be no mercy, even though it was Diwali. Shehzaada Dhami was evicted from the house during the Diwali Weekend, and the 'Splitsvilla' rift between Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor continued, even after several months. Rathee and Kapoor became the two wild cards joining the housemates, and their meeting with Salman was as explosive as firecrackers.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

What happened in today’s episode

The episode started with some light-hearted chit-chat, which took a serious turn as contestants began accusing each other of their behavior during a task in 'WKV'. But that’s typical and happens every weekend. Later, the episode took a spicy turn when Salman welcomed the two wild cards into the house: 'Splitsvilla' frenemies Digvijay and Kashish. They engaged in a war of words in front of Salman, who seemed excited by the drama. Showing no mercy, Salman then announced that, even after Diwali, Shehzaada Dhami had been evicted and would have to leave the house.

Bigg Boss 18 episode verdict

The entry of Digvijay and Kashish has added a layer of spice to an otherwise uneventful 'Weekend ka Vaar'. The shock factor of a Diwali Weekend eviction also proved effective. Shehzaada, who entered the house with a fiery attitude, turned out to be a "dud bomb." His eviction wasn’t surprising, as the actor, who initially seemed fired up, was seen picking fights over trivial matters, ultimately failing to make an impact on the show.

Bigg Boss 18 upcoming episode

Ravi Kishan is set to enter the Bigg Boss 18 house on Sunday, making his entrance in his signature police style. He will be seen giving Rajat Dalal a stern talking-to during the episode. When Rajat mentions that it's his first time in the house, Ravi Kishan responds, reminding him that everyone enters the Bigg Boss house for the first time—including himself.

All About 'Bigg Boss 18'

After Shehzada's eviction, Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrra M Banerji, Chum Darang, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Arfeen Khan, and Sara Arfeen are the remaining contestants of Salman Khan hosted 'Bigg Boss 18' excluding two wild cards.

Stay tuned to Mid-day.com for more such updates on Bigg Boss 18