Actor Karan Veer Mehra believes that he is the "chosen one" after achieving the same feat and winning both shows - Bigg Boss 18 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Karan Veer Mehra Pic/Yogen Shah, X

Listen to this article Karan Veer Mehra is the second person to win both Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, here's who did it first x 00:00

Television actor Karan Veer Mehra has finally lifted the winner's trophy for Bigg Boss 18. He and first runner-up Vivian Dsena made it to the finale after a long, tedious, and challenging journey of 105 days inside the house. Interestingly, Mehra, who previously won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is the second person to have back-to-back feats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Veer Mehra and Sidharth Shukla’s connection

Late actor Sidharth Shukla, who lifted the Bigg Boss 13 trophy in 2020 had previously won the seventh season of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Sidharth was 40 when he passed away. He died due to a cardiac arrest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

Karan Veer Mehra believes that he is the "chosen one" after achieving the same feat and winning both shows.

He told ANI, "I feel very happy. I am the chosen one. I did the rare task of winning back-to-back reality shows. I believed in myself. I worked hard and aimed for the top and it happened. I came to know a few things about me, like that I am an emotional person. Before, when I used to cry over little things, I felt bad. But now, I believe that it's okay.”

Karan's Bigg Boss journey was no less than a roller-coaster ride for him. It included his intense fights with Vivian Dsena and Sara Khan, funny jokes on Avinash Mishra, and love for actress Chum Darang. Not just that, he also opened up about his two failed marriages.

Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh were the top 6 contenders this season.

About Bigg Boss Season 18

Bigg Boss 18 premiered on Colors on 6th October 2024. The popular reality show commenced with 23 housemates including Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry, Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Tajinder Bagga, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerjee, Hema Sharma, and Gunratan Sadavarte.

The Bigg Boss 18 Finale hosted by Salman Khan saw some remarkable performances. Veer Pahariya, who was there to promote his forthcoming drama Sky Force, as well as Aamir Khan with his son Junaid and Khushi Kapoor, who came to promote their film Loveyapa.