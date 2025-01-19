Bigg Boss 18: After over three months, the reality show hosted by Salman Khan has come to an end. He announced Karan Veer Mehra as the winner with Vivian as the runner-up.

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan announces Karan Veer Mehra winner; here's what he wins

Bigg Boss 18 began in October with a total of 23 contestants. After three-and-half months, the season has come to an end announcing its winner. The finale episode saw six finalists- actors Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, and Avinash Mishra, along with model-activist Chum Darang and fitness influencer Rajat Dalal.

Salman Khan announced Karan Veer Mehra as the winner with Vivian Dsena as first runner-up.

Check out the winning moment:

Entertainment ✅

Drama ✅

Trophy ✅

From fights to friendships, strategies to surprises, and all the masaledaar moments in between, Karan Veer has officially ruled Time Ka Tandav in Bigg Boss 18! 🏆👑#BiggBoss18 #BiggBoss #BB18@KaranVeerMehra pic.twitter.com/v6MnnrIGxn — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) January 19, 2025

Karan Veer Mehra’s journey in the house is a compilation of strategic moves and emotional moments. During his time in the house, he created a special bond with his housemate Chum Darang. Not just that, he also opened up about his two failed marriages.

On the other hand, Vivian Dsena's Bigg Boss journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, filled with twists and turns. The 'Madhubala' actor was compared to the former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla in the initial weeks of the show. Later on, his heart-melting love saga with his better half Nouran gained a lot of eyeballs. Vivian Dsena is also known to have created several strong bonds during his BB journey.

What does Bigg Boss 18 winner get?

The winner of the season will receive Rs 50 lakh cash prize. This is the same amount that Munawar Faruqui won in the last season. The winner will also receive a stunning all-bronze trophy, designed to complement the luxurious interiors of the Bigg Boss 18 house. This iconic trophy has become a symbol of triumph and resilience for the contestants.

Rajat Dalal finishes at third place

Rajat Dalal's elimination comes as a big surprise as the fitness influences enjoy a massive fan following outside the BB house. Not just that, "Bigg Boss OTT 2" winner Elvish Yadav has also been extremely vocal about his support for Rajat Dalal throughout the season. Before the Grand Finale took place, the YouTuber appealed to his fans to vote for Rajat Dalal. Elvish Yadav shared a post on the stories section of his Instagram handle, asking his fans to vote for Rajat Dalal. Leaving no stone unturned, he also promised to gift 101 iPhone 16 Pro Max to everyone who gave the maximum number of votes to Rajat Dalal. Given that both Rajat Dalal and Elvish Yadav enjoy a strong fanbase, the influencer was expected to be among the top two finalists of "Bigg Boss 18".

Before this, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh were also eliminated from the BB 18 house.

For the unaware, "Bigg Boss 18" premiered on Colors on 6th October 2024. The popular reality show commenced with 23 housemates including Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry, Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Tajinder Bagga, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerjee, Hema Sharma, and Gunratan Sadavarte.