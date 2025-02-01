Sources say Aamir Khan to bring in his 60th birthday with a grand bash on March 13; Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone on the star-studded guest list

Aamir Khan and grand parties don’t quite go together. Ask his industry friends, and they will always remark how the superstar is fond of intimate gatherings with family and friends. But that’s about to change. With Khan set to turn 60 on March 14, we’ve heard that he has decided to celebrate the personal milestone with a big, star-studded bash at a Bandra five-star hotel.

A source says, “Aamir is planning to bring in his 60th birthday in a big way. It’s the first time he will host such a grand birthday party. The past year has been momentous for him—while his daughter Ira got married in January 2024, his son Junaid forayed into movies and is gearing up for his second release, Loveyapa. At this point, the superstar is feeling grateful and content, and wants to share his joy with everyone who has been a part of his journey.”

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone

So, whom can we expect at the March 13 bash? We’re told all the Bollywood bigwigs are on the guest list, from two of the superstar’s closest friends Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, to his frequent collaborator Rajkumar Hirani. “Everyone, from his friends to colleagues, will attend the celebration. The who’s who of Bollywood is expected to show up—Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Sunny and Bobby Deol, as well as his Dangal [2016] finds Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Among the filmmakers, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rajkumar Santoshi, Nitesh Tiwari and many others will be present. Aamir is known to be a perfectionist, and true to his nature, he is thoroughly involved in the planning,” adds the source.

Of course, his entire family, including his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao and his actor-nephew Imran Khan, will be present at the party. While the invites have not been sent out yet, the superstar has apparently informed a few of his close friends to keep themselves free on March 13. The insider adds, “In the next few days, he plans to personally call his guests and invite them to his big day.”