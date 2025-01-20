Junaid Khan shared the Loveyapa trailer with Salman Khan on Sikandar sets, impressing the superstar with its humor and relatable romance. The film, a remake of Tamil hit Love Today, explores a modern love story tested by exchanged phones and harsh truths

A still from the Loveyapa trailer

Actor Junaid Khan visited the sets of “Sikandar” to show Bollywood superstar Salman Khan the trailer of his upcoming film “Loveyapa”.

According to a source, "Junaid Khan specially visited the sets of Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar to showcase the trailer of Loveyapa. Salman Khan absolutely loved the trailer, especially the part where Junaid said, 'Achi Khasi Zindagi ka Bigg Boss bana ke rakh diya hai.' This line, in particular, left Salman Khan in splits as he found it absolutely hilarious."

Recently, it was shared that Junaid spent three months living in the National Capital to understand the lifestyle and culture of the city to understand his character in “Loveyapa”.

"Junaid Khan truly immersed himself in the role by spending three months in Delhi to get into the skin of his character. He wanted to capture the essence and nuances of a typical Delhi boy for his upcoming film ‘Loveyapa’," reveals a close source.

“Loveyapa”, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music and breathtaking visuals.

"Loveyapa" talks about the life of a young couple and how their relationship is tested after they exchange their mobile phones and learn some harsh truths about one another. The film is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster "Love Today". Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana played the lead in the 2022 drama.

Talking about ‘Sikandar’, the film marks the star’s return to the big screen after more than a year. The superstar was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’. The teaser is further elevated by an electrifying background score composed by the acclaimed Santosh Narayanan, whose music perfectly complements the intensity and grandeur of the visuals.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for ‘Ghajini’, also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman Khan. ‘Sikandar’ marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick’, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter.

