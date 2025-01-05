A source says the final leg of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Sikandar will be shot in Mumbai from Jan 10 as makers aim to keep its March date with viewers

With the final leg of his long-in-the-making film Sikandar kicking off later this week, Salman Khan is set to race to the finishing line. A source tells mid-day, “The last schedule will start on January 10 in Mumbai. Salman and Rashmika Mandanna will be back on set. Even though the film is due for release in March, the team is confident of comfortably completing it in time.” In a bid to keep its date with the audience, we’re told that director AR Murugadoss is overlooking post-production work and filming new portions simultaneously.

Soon after the teaser was released on Khan’s birthday last month, fans were quick to also heap praise on score composer Santhosh Narayanan, the ace Tamil musician who makes his Bollywood debut with this venture. As is usually the case with most films fronted by Khan, this one too, we’re told, is expected to feature music that befits the visual spectacle it promises to be. “Of course, the film features high-octane action scenes, but the audience will also be surprised by the background score that will strike an emotional chord. The music album by Pritam is vibrant and celebratory,” says the insider.

Khan, in the titular role, plays a ruthless businessman who has a change of heart when he sees the rampant corruption in the country. The film also stars Sathyaraj and Kajal Aggarwal.