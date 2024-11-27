Sources say Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has begun the Mumbai leg of his upcoming film Sikandar with an ambitious action sequence set aboard a train

Salman Khan

Listen to this article Salman Khan begins Sikandar shoot in Mumbai with a train fight sequence x 00:00

Mumbai, Hyderabad, and now it’s back to the Maximum City for Salman Khan as he gives shape to Sikandar. After the extensive Hyderabad schedule was wrapped up mid-November, director AR Murugadoss began the Mumbai leg on Monday with the supporting cast. Yesterday, as Khan joined the proceedings, the actor-director duo commenced work on what is said to be one of the most ambitious scenes of the action fare—a fight sequence set aboard a train.

ADVERTISEMENT



Rashmika Mandanna

Sources tell us that the an elaborate set of a train has been built at a Borivali studio. We’re told the sequence has been in pre-production for months as Murugadoss, known for his flair for action as evidenced in Ghajini (2008) and Holiday (2014), wants it to stand out as a signature moment in the movie. A production insider shares, “The scale of this scene is massive. It involves raw, gritty action as Salman’s character is seen taking on a gang of baddies. The director’s brief to the action choreographer was to make it bloody and vengeful. Salman shot the set-piece on Wednesday evening with only a crowd of 30. On Tuesday, Murugadoss separately filmed the crowd-heavy sequences with approximately 350 people.”

Due to security reasons, the team is not shooting for long periods at the same location. As soon as the superstar wraps up his part at the Borivali studio on Thursday, the crew will move to the next venue. “The shoot will continue till January-end at different locations in the city,” adds the insider. Sikandar, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, sees Khan portray a ruthless businessman, who has a change of heart after seeing the rampant corruption in the country.