Sources say Khan to shoot three major action set-pieces, including an aerial sequence, in Sikandar’s next schedule

Salman Khan

Listen to this article Salman’s flight-and-fight response x 00:00

Action is Salman Khan and director AR Murugadoss’ forte. So, it’s not surprising that their maiden collaboration, Sikandar, is being designed as an

action spectacle. While the duo had kicked off the film’s shoot in June, we now hear that Murugadoss intends to can three fight sequences in the next schedule. The team is already gearing up for the crucial leg that will start from August 26 at Chitrakoot Grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

AR Murugadoss

Murugadoss apparently considers these sequences, with their high-intensity stunts, as the film’s highlight and is planning to mount them on a grand scale. A source reveals, “The first is an aerial action set-piece that sees Salman suspended from a height as he engages in hand-to-hand combat. Its choreography will blend aerial acrobatics with close-quarters combat. This scene, which also includes special effects, is expected to be one of the most visually stunning parts of the movie.” While the second scene in question is an elaborate car chase, complete with cars exploding and high-speed crashes, the third is the climactic battle. “Here, Salman’s character will have a face-off with the primary antagonist in a brutal brawl. The director wants it to be raw and bloody,” adds the source. After this schedule, the unit will move to SRPF Ground in Goregaon.

The Eid 2025 offering, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj, will see Khan as a kind-hearted businessman in the present day, with a troubled past.