Salman Khan with Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar Pic/Yogen Shah

The makers of ‘Angry Young Men’ unveiled its trailer in the presence of its titular duo - Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar popularly known as Salim-Javed. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was also in attendance, who graced the event alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. As the actor took to the stage, he spoke about the iconic screenwriters and revealed what makes them “men”.

Salman said, “I have worked with a lot of writers, and so has Farhan (Akhtar) lot of writers they write, Salim Javed fought. They put their life experiences what they have learned about people around what they have seen what their parents have taught them their children have the way they have grown up, they have put it on cinema. Rest of the writers they lift from cinema and put it back in cinema. God makes men, but they don’t want to be men anymore. He makes a lot of men. But this generation, they don’t want to be men. These two, my father and Javed Sahab, they are men, they are still men because they want to be men.”

In the trailer, Jaya Bachchan says a line of Salim-Javed being labelled as “brats”, explaining the same, Salman added, “This brat thing is two people writing hit after hit and now they have to refuse a lot of producers, and actors, it comes from there that ‘What do these people think of themselves?’ Dimaag inka nahi kharab hua tha, dimaag inka chal hi raha tha, bohot achche tareeke se chal raha tha but inke saath jo kaam nahi kar paye due to dates or didn't like the plots or didn't like their faces, didn't like the characters, they tagged them as brats. Inka dimaag kharab nahi tha, jinhone inko yeh bola hai unka dimaag kharab hai."

‘Angry Young Men’ is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 20. It immerses the audience in the rich Bollywood realm that they created, spotlighting their iconic characters and blockbusters such as Deewar, Don, Sholay, Trishul, and Dostana—films that have left an indelible imprint on Indian cinema. From their modest origins to becoming the first screenwriters to achieve stardom, it showcases rare archival footage, offering a nostalgic glimpse into their personal relationships, camaraderie, and creative brilliance through their unforgettable collaboration across 24 films. Heartfelt reflections from industry figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Helen, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan further highlight the significant impact Salim-Javed had on their careers.