It was a family affair for the Khans and Akhtars as they gathered together for the grand trailer launch event of the Prime Video docuseries 'Angry Young Men'. The series will trace the rise and split of Bollywood's most iconic writer-duo Salim-Javed. Present at the trailer launch were the living legends- Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar- who co-wrote 24 films of which 22 were blockbusters. Also present at the event were Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. The Akhtar and Khan siblings have also co-produced the series that presents the story of the iconic duo.

At the trailer launch event, Javed Akhtar recalled his impression of Salim Khan's kids Salman and Arbaaz Khan. He said that he has seen them grow and very well remembers their growing years. "When I met Salim saab for the first time, Salman was barely a year old. It was the year 1965. It is not surprising that he is such an handsome man as he has been beautiful since his childhood. He was an exceptionally good-looking child."

He further said that Salman was totally different when he was a kid than what he is perceived today. "Rest of the kids grew right in front of me. But what is amusing is that today Salman Khan is a He-Man and dashing star but as a kid he was incredibly shy. He would not talk much. The one who was naughty was this one (points at Arbaaz). He was a regular seducer," said Javed which left the audience in splits. He said that Arbaaz had the skill to impress everyone who came home and share a good relation with them. He also said that Arbaaz was always well-groomed and would comb his hair neatly even as a six-year-old.

About the Angry Young Men trailer:

The trailer of the docuseries presents an emotional and inspirational look at the extraordinary journey and enduring legacy of Salim-Javed. It immerses the audience in the rich Bollywood realm that they created, spotlighting their iconic characters and blockbusters such as Deewar, Don, Sholay, Trishul, and Dostana—films that have left an indelible imprint on Indian cinema. From their modest origins to becoming the first screenwriters to achieve stardom, it showcases rare archival footage, offering a nostalgic glimpse into their personal relationships, camaraderie, and creative brilliance through their unforgettable collaboration across 24 films. Heartfelt reflections from industry figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Helen, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan further highlight the significant impact Salim-Javed had on their careers.

The docuseries will stream on Prime Video from August 20.