Sohail Khan Birthday 2023: When little Salman Khan threw stone at younger brother while watching Tarzan

Updated on: 20 December,2023 03:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Sohail Khan Birthday 2023: During one of the episodes of Kapil Sharma Show Salman Khan revealed that once he threw a stone towards Sohail when they were watching Tarzan together

In Pic: Salman Khan and Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan Birthday 2023: Sohail Khan's appearance on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ brought moments of hilarity and laughter to the audience several times. Today, on the actor's birthday, let's recall one of the funniest revelations of Salman Khan about Sohail.


The Khan brothers appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Salman's film Bharat. During the episode, Bhaijaan revealed that once he threw a stone towards Sohail when they were watching Tarzan together. Salman further revealed that after he threw the stone and it hit Sohail, he started bleeding. This made Salman and Arbaaz Khan super scared.


Salman shared, "Long time back, we three brothers were watching the movie Tarzan and playing a game that involved stones. I got so engrossed in the game that I accidentally threw the stone at Sohail who was very young at that time. He went behind the dustbin and within a few seconds, started bleeding profusely. Arbaaz and I got so scared thinking about how badly our father will scold us."


Sohail's appearance on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ was filled with laughter, fun, and good-natured humour. Sohail Khan is a film actor, director, producer, and screenwriter who works in the Bollywood. He was born on December 20, 1969, in Mumbai, India. 

Sohail made his acting debut in the film 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya' (2002) and has appeared in several Bollywood movies since then. Apart from acting, he has also directed and produced films. Some of the films he has directed include 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' (1998) and 'Jai Ho' (2014).

On the work front, Sohail Khan was most recently seen in Bigg Boss 17, where he hosted the Sunday episode with his brother Arbaaz Khan. During one of the episodes, Sohail took a humorous dig at Arbaaz and Malaika's broken relationship. The 'Just Chill' episode with Sohail and Arbaaz, along with the contestants, used to be a fun ride.

On the other hand, Salman Khan was most recently seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film was a box-office success. Set after the events of 'Pathaan', 'Tiger 3' sees Salman's titular spy race against time to save both his family and country. It marks the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe. 

