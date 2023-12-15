'The Kapil Sharma Show' fame Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra welcome baby girl; share video from hospital

'The Kapil Sharma Show' fame Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra announced that they have become parents to a baby girl. The couple tied the knot in 2021

Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra. Pic/Instagram

Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra welcomed their first child today The couple shared a video from the hospital making the announcement The two are known for their acts on The Kapil Sharma Show

Actor and comedian Dr Sanket Bhosale and actor/singer Sugandha Mishra have welcomed their first child together. The couple announced that they have become parents to a baby girl. The two are popularly known for their act on The Kapil Sharma Show. On Friday, Bhosale took to his Instagram handle to announce with a video from the hospital.

In the video shared by Bhosale, he is seen spending quality time with his wife Sugandha, and their newborn. He also shared a picture of him holding the little one while Sugandha rests on the bed. They covered the face of their child in the video. "The Universe has Blessed us with the Most Beautiful Miracle, Epitome of our Love .. we are blessed with a Cute lil BABY GIRL Please keep showering your Love and Blessings (sic),” Sanket wrote.

Soon after the couple made the announcement, good wishes started pouring n for the new parents.

Bharti Singh commented, "congratulations yahoooooooooooo baby girl jai mata di"

"Congratulations yo mumma and papa!!!!! God bless the baby," wrote actor Sunil Grover.

Raveena Tandon wrote, "Congratulations. love and blessings"

Singer Harshdeep Kaur also commented, “Congratulations!!!!!! Bahut bahut saara pyaaaaar Our little Dilbaro is here(sic).”

Abhijeet Sawant, Tabu, Akshay Kharodia, Hiten Tejwani, Rohit Roy, Ridhima Pandit, Karan V Grover and others also congratulated the couple.

Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra met on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The two participated in the skits on Kapil's show and made the audience laugh with their antics. Sanket is popularly known for mimicking Sanjay Dutt and other stars. They dated for some time and then decided to get married. They tied the knot on April 26, 2021 in Jalandhar. The couple announced their pregnancy in October this year with a series of pictures in which Sugandha was seen flaunting her baby bump. “The Best Is Yet To Come. Can’t Wait To Meet Our New Addition. Kindly keep your Love & Blessings on,” the couple wrote.

Meanwhile, Sugandha Mishra is a multi-talented artist who has featured in several shows on TV apart from The Kapil Sharma Show. She has been a TV host, comedian, and singer. She has appeared on show like 'The Voice India Season 2', 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', 'Comedy Circus Ke Taansen', 'Kanpur Wale Khuranas', and 'Gangs of Filmistan'.