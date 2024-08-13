'Angry Young Men' trailer: The video gives a glimpse of all the candid chat celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and others had about the iconic duo of Salim-Javed

Prime Video unveiled an intriguing and emotion-packed trailer for its upcoming Original docuseries, 'Angry Young Men'. The three-part docuseries masterfully captures the personal and professional journey of the legendary writer-duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, more popularly known as Salim-Javed. In the 1970s, they revolutionized Indian cinema by reinventing the Bollywood formula, introducing ‘angry young man’ heroes in a romance-dominated industry, and making action-dramas a beloved genre.

The trailer of the docuseries presents an emotional and inspirational look at the extraordinary journey and enduring legacy of Salim-Javed. It immerses the audience in the rich Bollywood realm that they created, spotlighting their iconic characters and blockbusters such as Deewar, Don, Sholay, Trishul, and Dostana—films that have left an indelible imprint on Indian cinema. From their modest origins to becoming the first screenwriters to achieve stardom, it showcases rare archival footage, offering a nostalgic glimpse into their personal relationships, camaraderie, and creative brilliance through their unforgettable collaboration across 24 films. Heartfelt reflections from industry figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Helen, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan further highlight the significant impact Salim-Javed had on their careers.

Salim Khan said, “I started my career in front of the camera but realized that my true strength lay in telling stories. That’s when I decided to focus on what came naturally to me – writing. I then met Javed who was equally passionate about writing, and together we did some fantastic work together, which I am very proud of. We had an excellent run and achieved great success, and also challenged industry norms along the way. It feels wonderful that our journey is being documented for future generations, and I hope they will be inspired to do their best and not be confined by society’s prescribed roles. I’m excited for audiences across the world to see our journey unfold on Prime Video.”

Javed Akhtar shares, “I arrived in this city as a young man with no job, contacts, or money and often going to bed hungry; despite that, quitting never crossed my mind. What I always knew, however, was that my life story was something I would want to share with the world. The support we have received from our family, friends, and the industry in documenting our journey has been heartening and I would like to thank them all for their love. We're delighted to share our story on Prime Video with a global audience, offering them a candid look into our journey from early struggles to achieving our dreams.”

Namrata Rao, the Director of Angry Young Men, shared her enthusiasm for her debut project, saying, “Directing this docuseries on Salim-Javed has been an amazing experience. Their story is so inspiring, full of twists & turns and it has been a great opportunity for me to start my journey as a director. Interacting with Salim and Javed saab has taught me so many things about film writing, about life and dealing with the odds an artist face. They are effortlessly candid, witty and vociferous storytellers. Their stories are filled with both deep insights and charming anecdotes. It’s also a journey into the larger-than-life cinema of the 70s. I’m excited for everyone to see the unfiltered story of these two legends on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories on August 20."

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, Angry Young Men is executive produced by Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, and marks the directorial debut of Namrata Rao. Angry Young Men is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 20.