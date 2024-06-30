Sources say Salman to wrap up Sikandar’s first schedule with action set-piece at Bandra five-star today; next leg in August

Director Murugadoss flanked by Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan

In May, mid-day had reported that Salman Khan would kick off Sikandar’s shoot in Mumbai in June (Salman to serve some stunts, May 23). Sure enough, the superstar faced the camera for AR Murugadoss’ action fare at the Chitrakoot Grounds in Andheri last week. The cast and crew are set to shoot a major action sequence at Taj Lands End in Bandra today, after which it will be a wrap on the first schedule. When is the next leg? Not before August, we hear.

A source tells us, “At the Chitrakoot Grounds, Salman shot a crucial action sequence with Prateik Babbar involving a plane. For the scene, the exterior of a plane was specially created. On Monday, the team will film at Taj Lands End where they will complete the action set-piece, after which there will be a break for a month-and-a-half.”

During those 45 days, the production design team will be hard at work as they build an elaborate set at the SRPF Ground in Goregaon. The source adds, “Murugadoss’ team has planned the schedule such that through the rains, the set will be constructed. Finally, in mid-August, the team will regroup to shoot some action scenes and crowd-heavy sequences at the location. It will be a straight 40-day schedule.” Slated for an Eid 2025 release, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna.