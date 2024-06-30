Breaking News
Mumbai: Borivli school served notice for turning playground into sports turf
Mumbai: TISS withdraws dismissal of over 100 staff members
Mumbai: BMC data reveals sharp increase in dog bites
Experts concerned new criminal laws may wreck overwhelmed judiciary
Mumbai: Another navy officer arrested in human trafficking case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Fight to the finish

Fight to the finish

Updated on: 01 July,2024 11:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Sources say Salman to wrap up Sikandar’s first schedule with action set-piece at Bandra five-star today; next leg in August

Fight to the finish

Director Murugadoss flanked by Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan

Listen to this article
Fight to the finish
x
00:00

In May, mid-day had reported that Salman Khan would kick off Sikandar’s shoot in Mumbai in June (Salman to serve some stunts, May 23). Sure enough, the superstar faced the camera for AR Murugadoss’ action fare at the Chitrakoot Grounds in Andheri last week. The cast and crew are set to shoot a major action sequence at Taj Lands End in Bandra today, after which it will be a wrap on the first schedule. When is the next leg? Not before August, we hear.


A source tells us, “At the Chitrakoot Grounds, Salman shot a crucial action sequence with Prateik Babbar involving a plane. For the scene, the exterior of a plane was specially created. On Monday, the team will film at Taj Lands End where they will complete the action set-piece, after which there will be a break for a month-and-a-half.”


During those 45 days, the production design team will be hard at work as they build an elaborate set at the SRPF Ground in Goregaon. The source adds, “Murugadoss’ team has planned the schedule such that through the rains, the set will be constructed. Finally, in mid-August, the team will regroup to shoot some action scenes and crowd-heavy sequences at the location. It will be a straight 40-day schedule.” Slated for an Eid 2025 release, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Salman Khan prateik babbar Rashmika Mandanna sonakshi sinha bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK