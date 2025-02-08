Salman Khan's nephew Arhaan Khan hosts the podcast Dum Biryani, and this time, the guest on his list was mamu Salman

Salman Khan and Arhaan Khan

Salman Khan is creating a lot of buzz for his upcoming film Sikandar, and in the midst of videos and photos leaking from the sets of his film, Salman has reached the Dum Biryani junction. Confused? Salman Khan's nephew Arhaan Khan hosts the podcast Dum Biryani, and this time, the guest on his list was mamu Salman. While the entire chat is quite insightful yet fun to hear, Salman also scolded Arhaan, who was accompanied by his friends during this conversation.

While on the podcast, Salman asked Arhaan and his friends about their purpose behind starting this, to which they replied in English, "Just a passing passion" and "A way to create memories." While they explained everything, it was Salman who pointed at them and said,

"You guys should first do all of this in Hindi."

To this, one of Arhaan's friends replied, “Inko Hindi nahi aati” (They don’t know Hindi), which another friend agreed to and said, “My Hindi is very poor.” Salman asked them to talk in Hindi, assuring them that he would correct them wherever they went wrong.

After Arhaan laughed and joked, "Hindi classes, Hindi tutor, practice karo," Salman then told them, “You should be ashamed of yourselves if you guys don’t know Hindi. You have to cater to the audience who understands Hindi.”

On the work front

Salman Khan is busy filming for Sikandar, and recently, a video of him shooting for the project surfaced on the internet, showcasing the actor in his dashing, rugged avatar. In the clip, Salman is seen exiting a kaali-peeli taxi. The scene appears to be a leaked moment from the film, where Salman Khan arrives at a location in a kaali-peeli, accompanied by a few of his men. They proceed towards a chawl, while the kaali-peeli driver is heard screaming and reciting a dialogue from behind.

More about Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan’s partnership

This film marks another milestone in the celebrated partnership between Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan, whose last venture, Kick, became a Rs 300 crore blockbuster. Sikandar promises to take this partnership to new heights, delivering yet another blockbuster when it releases in cinemas on Eid 2025.

