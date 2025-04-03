The latest reports suggest that it was an insider job since the pirated version of Salman Khan's Sikandar includes scenes that did not make it to the final cut

Salman Khan Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'Sikandar leak an insider job': Kajal Aggarwal’s suicide attempt scene included in pirated version x 00:00

The excitement surrounding Salman Khan’s action thriller Sikandar, which dropped in cinemas early Sunday morning, was short-lived. Within hours, the film was struck with piracy issues. Multiple illegal platforms, including Telegram groups, allegedly leaked the movie online, offering illicit downloads and streaming links. The latest reports suggest that it was an insider job since the pirated version includes scenes that did not make it to the final cut.

Sikandar pirated version different from theatrical release

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, some of the scenes in the pirated version are of Salman learning about Rashmika Mandanna wanting to become a lawyer after her death, medical students informing him about Dharavi pollution, Sathyaraj learning about the three individuals who received Rashmika’s organs and their whereabouts, and Kajal Aggarwal attempting suicide. It also does not include Iulia Vantur singing Lag Ja Gale or Salman singing Ajeeb Dastaan.

The insider told the entertainment portal, “This means that the leak could be an insider job and that it probably happened after the film was passed by the CBFC.”

Prior knowledge about the leak

Ravi Desai, who heads the Salman Khan Fan Club on X, told Mid-day that a sign was there in the days leading up to the release. “On March 26, a handle had posted an unseen image from the film and claimed that they will release the film’s prints. Later, that account vanished. On Saturday at 11.30 pm, a print was released from another X handle. It was first available on HDM [a website for torrent downloads], and from there, it came to X. By 12 am, it was everywhere,” he recalled.

While promoting Sikandar, Salman Khan opened up about various aspects, including controversies. While speaking to ANI, Salman was asked if controversies have become a trend with every film release. Responding to this, the actor said, "Arey nahin chahiye bhai humko koi controversy. Bohot saare controversies se guzar chuke hain hum. Humko nahin chahiye koi controversy."

About Salman Khan’s Sikandar

The film is directed by AR Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, marking Salman Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick. The film also stars Prateik Patil, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, and Sharman Joshi among others.