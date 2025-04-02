After speculation on whether Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 will ever happen or not, we have an update for you; Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon’s Andaz Apna Apna (1994) is set to re-release in theatres on April 25

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor

Snip after snip

Mohanlal in a still of L2: Empuraan

The makers of Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan have made 24 “voluntary cuts” totalling 2.08 minutes, following right-wing backlash. Earlier, mid-day had reported that the makers had decided to make 17 cuts to the film (Don’t show, don’t remind?, March 31). The re-edited version, certified by the Central Board of Film Certification, will likely appear in theatres today. Changes include renaming the antagonist from Balraj Bajrangi to Baldev, removing references to the National Investigation Agency, and cutting scenes of violence against women and riot sequences. The uncut version will continue to be screened outside India, while the OTT release may incorporate the changes.

Bigger, better, but you gotta wait!



(From left) Vishal Dadlani, Badshah, and Shreya Ghoshal

Guess Indian Idol fans will have to wait a bit longer to find out who’ll be crowned the winner as the finale of Season 15, which was supposed to happen over the past weekend, has been pushed back to April 5 and 6. Host Aditya Narayan broke the news on Sony Entertainment Television’s social media handle. Apparently, the show’s makers wanted to make the finale bigger and better, with more performances and a second chance for viewers to vote. Singer Sukhwinder Singh is set to make a special appearance, and we can expect a star-studded event.

Don will be caught soon!



Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar

After speculation on whether Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 will ever happen or not, we have an update for you. Reports suggest that the actor is set to begin filming Don 3 around October, after he and director Farhan Akhtar wrap up their respective commitments. At the moment, Ranveer is filming Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which is expected to release in cinemas between November this year and February 2026. Additionally, Ranveer is developing a zombie film with director Jai Mehta, which he’ll produce under his banner, Maa Kasam Films. We have heard that the actor is actively contributing to the zombie film’s script, aiming to finalise it by year-end. If all goes well, the zombie film might be his next project after Don 3.

Ello ji sanam hum aa gaye

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon’s Andaz Apna Apna (1994) is set to re-release in theatres on April 25. The makers, on Tuesday, announced that they have restored and remastered the film in 4K with Dolby 5.1 surround sound. A trailer for the restored version will be unveiled soon. We have also heard that the potential sequel will have Shah Rukh Khan possibly joining the cast alongside Salman and Aamir (The comedy of Khan trio, March 17).

Back in the bay



Radhika Apte with her baby

Radhika Apte is back in Mumbai with her three-month-old daughter, marking her return to work after maternity break. The actor shared a happy picture on social media, hiding the baby’s face with a sunglasses emoji. Radhika expressed her excitement, saying, “Touchdown in the motherland! Mum chose the best month for a Mumbai intro.” On the work front, she was last seen in the English film, Sister Midnight, which premièred at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. She will soon wrap up the thriller, Raat Akeli Hai 2, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.