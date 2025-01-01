Going by the leaked pictures that have surfaced on social media, Ranveer Singh can be seen wearing a turban with blood stains on his face indicating that he will play a Sikh in the film

Ranveer Singh Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Is that Ranveer Singh in a turban with blood on his face? Actor’s pics from Aditya Dhar's next leaked x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has finally resumed work after his paternity break after the birth of his daughter Dua in September 2024 with Deepika Padukone. Ranveer, who is busy with Don 3 and Aditya Dhar’s next, tentatively titled Dhurandhar was spotted on the latter’s sets in a never-seen-before avatar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Going by the leaked pictures that have surfaced on social media, Ranveer can be seen wearing a turban with blood stains on his face indicating that he will play a Sikh in the film. Interestingly, the actor also visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar with the filmmaker in November last year.

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film with Aditya Dhar

In July, Ranveer announced his new project, featuring a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Yami Gautam Dhar, and Arjun Rampal.

Along with the post, Ranveer added a caption that read, "This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it's personal."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The film's production involves Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios and Lokesh Dhar, alongside Dhar, under their B62 Studios banner.

Ranveer Singh’s acting front

Ranveer’s latest release was Singham Again by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, who played a negative character in the blockbuster.

Besides Aditya Dhar’s film, he will also star in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming 'Don 3' with Kiara Advani. While announcing the film, Farhan requested the audience to give the same love to Ranveer as they showered on previous Don installments.

"In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatergoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way," he wrote.

"The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan," the post further read.