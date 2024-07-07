Ranveer Singh plays an intel officer, with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan playing pivotal parts in accomplishing the mission that forms the crux of the narrative.

Aditya Dhar remains undeterred after having to put his magnum opus, The Immortal Ashwatthama, with Vicky Kaushal on the backburner. The filmmaker remains committed to delivering a cinematic experience to the audiences. It is now learnt that his next mission movie with Ranveer Singh will be a multi-starrer. The filmmaker has reportedly roped in Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan for his action thriller. Sources claim that Ranveer plays an intel officer, with Sanju, Arjun and Maddy playing pivotal parts in accomplishing the mission that forms the crux of the narrative. Aditya also doubles up as a producer along with his brother Lokesh Dhar. They are planning to begin filming by the year-end, depending on the actors’ combination dates.

An encore for Nawaz

After Rautu Ka Raaz, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and director Anand Surapur are set to reunite. The filmmaker has begun working on the project after Nawaz suggested they collaborate on another film. The director had previously narrated the story, set in Uttarakhand, to the actor. The yet-untitled movie is about fairies and chudails as the state is known to have many ghost stories. Anand also shared that Nawaz has allotted his dates in December for the project.

Alpha females in action mode

After male-led spy films like the Tiger franchise, War (2019) and Pathaan (2022), Aditya Chopra’s latest female-fronted espionage thriller went on floors recently. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari star in Alpha, helmed by Shiv Ravail. The makers announced the commencement of the shoot with a teaser. Over the last couple of months, the two actors had been prepping for the action sequences. The thriller also stars Anil Kapoor as the head of the spy agency and Bobby Deol as the antagonist.

From one clash to another

The makers of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha have now locked August 2 as the final release date of the Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer. The Neeraj Pandey-directed romantic musical drama, previously slated to arrive on July 5, was deferred as Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD continued to wow audiences in the second weekend too. Sharing the update on social media along with the film’s poster, Ajay wrote, “The wait ends on August 2!” However, the film won’t be a solo release as director Sudhanshu Saria’s Ulajh, starring Janhvi Kapoor, announced the date in advance. Set against the backdrop of Indian Foreign Services (IFS), the drama also stars Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah and Meiyang Chang.

A mysterious new avatar

After Dhanush and Nagarjuna, the makers of Kubera have now shared the first look of the film’s leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna. Insiders claim she plays a powerful part in the thriller, the teaser of which shows the actor unearthing a large suitcase of cash in a forest. Speaking about her character, director Sekhar Kammula said, “In storytelling, fortune favours those who embrace the unexpected. The best moments often come when and from whom you least expect it. Rashmika’s character captures this essence, adding surprise and depth that are crucial to our film. I am sure that her performance will leave a lasting impact.”

Reshoot plans

Talk in the trade is that the release of The Sabarmati Report has been deferred again. Ranjan Chandel’s directorial venture revolves around two reporters, played by Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna, investigating the burning of the Sabarmati Express at Godhra in February 2002. Rumours are rife that director Tushar Hiranandani has been brought in to reshoot some scenes. Sources claim that the political thriller’s producers felt that a few critical portions could be tweaked for better impact. The actors have agreed to allot a few extra days for the shoot. It is also being said that the makers will take a call on the new release date after the reshoot.

A new start

Rajinikanth has begun filming Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, their first movie together. The update was shared by the production house on its social media handle. Along with a picture of Rajini, in his on-screen avatar, the producers wrote, “Superstar-Loki Sambhavam begins,” adding that the shoot has started. The action-packed drama also stars Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John and Mahendran. In April, the makers announced the title, Coolie, with a teaser.