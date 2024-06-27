Nawazuddin Siddiqui admits to 'smoking up' in his youth: 'I don't want to promote, but bada maza aata tha'

In an interview, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor was asked if he ever tried smoking weed, and Nawazuddin admitted that he had

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui admits that he has tried smoking weed and was quite into it at one point, but eventually realized it wasn't a good idea to continue. He mentioned that he was influenced by some people around him to start smoking.

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor was asked if he ever tried smoking weed, and Nawazuddin admitted that he had. “I had company of some people, who would smoke up so even I ended up doing that. I realised later that… I don’t want to promote it, I have made mistakes but its benefit was that jo travelling milti thi usmein, bada maza aata tha (the high you’d get in that was a lot of fun). But I do not want to promote it at all, it was our mistake and I want to apologise for that.”

Later in the conversation, Nawazuddin mentioned that he has also tried bhaang several times, especially during Holi. He said it made him feel like he was the "biggest actor in the world." He added, “I would think people are my audience, and the world my stage. So, I would perform! I would sometimes be Ashwatthama, Karn, Krishna and perform for hours.”

The conversation around rising entourage costs of celebrities on films sets has gained some steam in recent times. The conversation started gaining momentum as several big-budget films in the recent past failed to impress at the box office. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who has often spoken about the shortcomings in Bollywood shared his opinion on the same.

Nawazuddin said that the rising costs aren't something new but has always been there. He said that he has heard of celebrities throwing tantrums on sets. "There are many unnecessary demands that actors have, they want everything lavish. I have even heard that some actors have five vanity vans — one for gymming, one for cooking, one for eating, bathing, practising lines, and what not. Yeh paagalpan hai. koi paagal hi hoga jo paanch vanity van leke chalta hai.”

He further took a dig at these actors who make special demands on sets. "Why would any actor want to increase the cost of the production? This is absolutely wrong. Put money in films instead, that would be better [and wiser] thing to do. Jo inn nawaabon ko shaunk hain woh toh film mein nawaabon ke bhi nahi honge,” the senior actor said.