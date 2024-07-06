Breaking News
Ajay Devgn, Tabu's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' to finally release on August 2, 2024

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ is a musical romantic drama spanning 23 years, set between 2000 and 2023.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ is a musical romantic drama spanning 23 years, set between 2000 and 2023. The story chronicles the life of Krishna and Vasudha as their fledgling relationship faces a lot of hardship and eventually, they separate as Krishna ends up committing multiple murders and is sentenced to life imprisonment. After 22 years Krishna is granted pardon and released from jail and his final meeting with Vasudha forms the crux of the movie. Will they end up together? Will their love survive the test of time?

Ajay and Tabu have shared screen space in films including 'Vijaypath', 'Haqeeqat', 'Thakshak', 'Fitoor', 'Drishyam', 'Golmaal Again', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Bholaa'.

The original soundtrack for the film has been composed by the Oscar-winning music director M.M. Keeravani. The film also features a stellar ensemble cast including Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari.

Ever since the trailer release of ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’, the film has generated immense intrigue and excitement among audiences and industry insiders alike. Each song from the movie has become an instant favorite, topping trending charts and captivating listeners. 

Despite the initial disappointment among fans regarding the postponement, distributors and exhibitors across the industry have praised the makers' decision to delay the release date from July 5th. They believe this strategic move will ultimately benefit the film and the exhibition centers. The production company earlier stated, "Dear Friends, on request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’. New Release date to be announced soon.”

NH Studioz presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir & Shital Bhatia. The film is set for a theatrical release on 2nd August 2024.

