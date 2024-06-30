In the song ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ Tabu had a small yet impactful cameo as she sizzled in a red saree in slow motion.

Tabu in Om Shanti Om

Listen to this article ‘Got very expensive gifts from Shah Rukh Khan’: Tabu on cameo in ‘Om Shanti Om’ x 00:00

Tabu, who is currently promoting her upcoming film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' was asked to give deets about her cameo in ‘Om Shanti Om’ and why she hasn’t been paired alongside Shah Rukh Khan for a film of their own. 'Om Shanti Om' was directed by Farah Khan, and released in 2007. It's a romantic drama with elements of comedy and fantasy. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

In the song ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ Tabu had a small yet impactful cameo as she sizzled in a red saree in slow motion. In an interview with Zoom, when she was shown a still from the song, she said, “Lot of people want to see us together. It was great fun, they made me some great clothes, great hair, and makeup, and we got very expensive gifts from Shah Rukh Khan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tabu: "All of us who did that special appearance in the 'Om Shanti Om' song got some very expensive gifts from SRK" .#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/IXvgjW4Cf2 — Riyaz (@RiyazSrkian) June 29, 2024

The story of ‘Om Shanti Om’ revolves around Om, a junior film artist in the 1970s, who is in love with a famous actress named Shantipriya. However, their love story takes a tragic turn. Om dies trying to save Shantipriya, and he is reincarnated to avenge their deaths. The film beautifully blends elements of romance, drama, and fantasy. Deepika played the role of Shantipriya, and her performance garnered a lot of attention, setting the stage for her successful career in the years to come. The movie was a commercial success and received positive reviews.

Coming to 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', the film stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023. The film is set for a theatrical release on July 5, 2024.

Ajay and Tabu have shared screen space in films including 'Vijaypath', 'Haqeeqat', 'Thakshak', 'Fitoor', 'Drishyam', 'Golmaal Again', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Bholaa'.

Meanwhile, Tabu has landed a big role in the international series 'Dune: Prophecy'. She will essay the role of Sister Francesca. The series was originally commissioned in 2019 under the title 'Dune: The Sisterhood'. It is inspired by the novel 'Sisterhood of Dune' written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

(With inputs from ANI)