Bad Newz

Following the huge success of 'Tauba Tauba,' Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri are set to dazzle again in another upbeat song, 'Jaanam.' The first poster of the song showcases their electrifying chemistry. Vicky shared the photo with the caption, "#JAANAM song out on 9th July!"

Vicky Kaushal drops steamy picture with Triptii Dimri to tease new Bad Newz song Jaanam

In the photo, Vicky and Triptii looked glamorous and stunning as they posed in a pool. Triptii wore an electric blue cut-out outfit that showed some skin, while Vicky stood behind her, wrapping his arms around her.

Many fans immediately took to the comment section to react to the racy picture. One wrote, "1 dislike from Katrina Kaif"

Another fan penned, "how is katrina okay with this?💀"

"main toh na sehti Katrina behn" wrote another.

Bad News actor on the Katrina Kaif joke in the movie

In a recent conversation with Bad Newz writer Tarun Dudeja confessed to Mid-day.com, “All three have terrific comic timing, and elevated our lines." Which brings us to the most hilarious sequence in the trailer—in a meta joke, Kaushal tells a character he will have to pass over his dead body to rip apart a poster of Katrina Kaif, his actor-wife. Dudeja laughingly says, “It was there in the script. We wanted some Vicky jokes. More than us, he laughed at this joke. He also performed the scene with utmost conviction. His dialogue delivery makes it funnier than it is.”

What Salman Khan said about the Bad Newz song 'Tauba Tauba'

On Instagram Stories, the Tiger 3 actor shared a short clip of Vicky Kaushal's song "Tauba Tauba" and praised him enthusiastically. Khan complimented the URI actor on his impressive dance moves and wished him the best for his upcoming movie Bad Newz.

The actor wrote, "Great movies Vicky... song looking good. best wishes @vickykaushal09".

Vicky reposted the actor's story and sincerely thanked him for the compliment. He wrote, "So sweet of you Salman sir!!! Thank You so much....this means so much to me and the whole team".

About the Bad Newz movie trailer

Ever wondered what would happen if life handed you a situation so unique,it’s one-in-a-billion? Inspired by true events, 'Bad Newz' is a comedy extravaganza is directed by the multi-hyphenated Anand Tiwari, and it is brought to life by a fresh trio– Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri & Ammy Virk.

A rare comedy inspired by true events, 'Bad Newz' explores the comedic side of a rare pregnancy phenomenon, Heteropaternal Superfecundation. The film unfolds with Saloni (played by Triptii Dimri) discovering that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers, Akhil (played by Vicky Kaushal) and Gurbir (played by Ammy Virk). This unimaginable scenario sets the stage for a series of sidesplitting and heartwarming events that make for an unforgettable cinematic experience.