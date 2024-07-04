Salman Khan has reacted to Vicky Kaushal's latest song 'Tauba Tauba' from Bad Newz. Here's what he said

Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal

Listen to this article Salman Khan loves Vicky Kaushal's moves in new Bad Newz song 'Tauba Tauba', here's what he said! x 00:00

Vicky Kaushal's latest song, 'Tauba Tauba' from Bad Newz, has generated a lot of excitement online, thanks to Karan Aujla's singing and Kaushal's smooth dance moves. The internet is full of praise for both the actor and the song.

And now, Salman Khan has reacted to it. It appears that Sikandar is quite impressed by Kaushal's dancing skills.

What Salman Khan said about the Bad Newz song 'Tauba Tauba'

On Instagram Stories, the Tiger 3 actor shared a short clip of Vicky Kaushal's song "Tauba Tauba" and praised him enthusiastically. Khan complimented the *URI* actor on his impressive dance moves and wished him the best for his upcoming movie *Bad Newz*.

The actor wrote, "Great movies Vicky... song looking good. best wishes @vickykaushal09".

Vicky reposted the actor's story and sincerely thanked him for the compliment. He wrote, "So sweet of you Salman sir!!! Thank You so much....this means so much to me and the whole team".

About the Bad Newz movie trailer

Ever wondered what would happen if life handed you a situation so unique,it’s one-in-a-billion? Inspired by true events, 'Bad Newz' is a comedy extravaganza is directed by the multi-hyphenated Anand Tiwari, and it is brought to life by a fresh trio– Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri & Ammy Virk.

Doubling down on the frenzy generated by the posters, the upcoming film witnessed a grand trailer launch in the presence of the cast & crew on June 28 in Mumbai. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz is slated to release in theatres near you on July 19.

A rare comedy inspired by true events, 'Bad Newz' explores the comedic side of a rare pregnancy phenomenon, Heteropaternal Superfecundation. The film unfolds with Saloni (played by Triptii Dimri) discovering that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers, Akhil (played by Vicky Kaushal) and Gurbir (played by Ammy Virk). This unimaginable scenario sets the stage for a series of sidesplitting and heartwarming events that make for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

“Our association with Dharma Productions goes back a long way, and through the years, we’ve brought several fascinating and entertaining stories to our audiences in India and across the world," said Manish Menghani, director – content licensing, Prime Video. “Bad Newz is our second coproduction with Dharma and our first theatrical collaboration with Leo Media Collective. The film tells a truly unique story that is interesting and entertaining, credit for which goes to our leads – Vicky, Triptii and Ammy and director Anand Tiwari. Their combined excellence has made Bad Newz a truly unmissable laugh riot. We’re looking forward to bring this to our customers!”