Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri. The film will be released on July 19

Vicky Kaushal in Bad Newz

'Bad Newz' trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri-starrer promises laugh riot as they navigate 'heteropaternal superfecundation'

Ever wondered what would happen if life handed you a situation so unique,it’s one-in-a-billion? Inspired by true events, 'Bad Newz' is a comedy extravaganza is directed by the multi-hyphenated Anand Tiwari, and it is brought to life by a fresh trio– Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri & Ammy Virk. Doubling down on the frenzy generated by the posters, the upcoming film witnessed a grand trailer launch in the presence of the cast & crew on June 28 in Mumbai. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz is slated to release in theatres near you on July 19.

A rare comedy inspired by true events, 'Bad Newz' explores the comedic side of a rare pregnancy phenomenon, Heteropaternal Superfecundation. The film unfolds with Saloni (played by Triptii Dimri) discovering that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers, Akhil (played by Vicky Kaushal) and Gurbir (played by Ammy Virk). This unimaginable scenario sets the stage for a series of sidesplitting and heartwarming events that make for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

“Our association with Dharma Productions goes back a long way, and through the years, we’ve brought several fascinating and entertaining stories to our audiences in India and across the world," said Manish Menghani, director – content licensing, Prime Video. “Bad Newz is our second coproduction with Dharma and our first theatrical collaboration with Leo Media Collective. The film tells a truly unique story that is interesting and entertaining, credit for which goes to our leads – Vicky, Triptii and Ammy and director Anand Tiwari. Their combined excellence has made Bad Newz a truly unmissable laugh riot. We’re looking forward to bring this to our customers!”

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions, expressed, “Bad Newz is a project close to our hearts at Dharma Productions. It pushes the boundaries of conventional storytelling with its unique premise, brilliant execution, and a fresh combination of cast. Imagine

waking up to a world where a once-in-a-billion chance becomes your reality. That’s exactly what Bad Newz brings to the table – a hilarious comedy. Props to the team for crafting a story that is both incredibly funny and deeply touching. Bad Newz is high on entertainment, and even higher on comedy

– everything we need right now.”

Amritpal Singh Bindra, CEO, Leo Media Collective echoed the sentiment saying, “Collaborating with Amazon and Dharma Productions on Bad Newz is an amazing opportunity for us. We are extremely excited about sharing this entertaining never-seen-before comedy with the world and hope it resonates

with audiences across the board as the film has a lot of humour and a lot of heart.”

Bad Newz promises to be the ultimate comedy entertainer of the year. Save the date for the only ‘Bad Newz’ to leave you in absolute splits, delivering in theatres near you on July 19!