Sonu Nigam Pic/Instagram

Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam has urged his fans and followers to exercise caution, and not to believe whatever they see on an X account, formerly Twitter, attributed to his name, as he doesn’t use the microblogging platform. Sonu shared a post on Instagram with the imposter account sharing content under his name, this time a picture with the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

Sonu Nigam lashes out at media and government

Taking to Instagram, Sonu Nigam wrote on the picture, “Isn’t this misleading? Why wouldn’t people not assume it’s the real me?”. The singer also lashed out at the media, the administration, and the government for not calling out the lies perpetuated by the imposter account.

He wrote in the caption, “I am not on Twitter or X. Can you imagine a single controversial Post from this Sonu Nigam Singh, can put me or my family's life in danger? Can you imagine to what extent this man has been playing with my name and credibility? For no fault of ours. And the press, administration, government, law, who know about this, are all Quiet. Waiting for something to happen and then convey condolences. Thank you”.

Sonu Nigam performs at the President’s Estate

Meanwhile, Sonu Nigam is chuffed after becoming the first artist to perform at the newly inaugurated Open Air Theatre in the President’s Estate in front of the President. He performed to mark the Rashtrapati Bhavan Diwas. He wrote, “My country has blessed me and my family with so much. Thank you Honorable President for your love and warmth. A Devi, that's what you are. 3rd Feb 2025, is going to be etched in our souls forever as a day that brought us so much happiness and pride. Jai Hind”.

Sonu Nigam’s journey into music

Sonu Nigam, also known as “Modern Rafi” has several awards to his credit. Apart from Hindi and Kannada, he has sung in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, English, Assamese, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Tulu, Maithili, and Manipuri. Nigam began his career with the song Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye from the TV serial Talash (1992) and went on to deliver hit tracks like Main Hoon Na, Mere Haath Mein, Main Agar Kahoon, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Jaane Nahin Denge Tujhe to name a few.