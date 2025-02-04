Sonu Nigam performs at newly inaugurated Open Air Theatre on Rashtrapati Bhavan Diwas

Renowned singer Sonu Nigam recently performed at the newly inaugurated Open Air Theatre in the President's Estate on the occasion of Rashtrapati Bhavan Diwas

Sonu Nigam. Pic/X

"Popular singer and music director Shri Sonu Nigam called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Later, he performed in the newly inaugurated Open Air Theatre in the President's Estate on the occasion of Rashtrapati Bhavan Diwas," it said in a post on X.

Popular singer and music director Shri Sonu Nigam called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Later, he performed in the newly inaugurated Open Air Theatre in the President's Estate on the occasion of Rashtrapati Bhavan Diwas. pic.twitter.com/7ArF9O093u — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 3, 2025

Meanwhile, just a day before, the singer took to Instagram and shared a painful experience.In the video, Sonu Nigam revealed that he suffered a severe back spasm while performing live. The pain was so intense that he compared it to a needle piercing his spine, making movement extremely difficult.

He captioned the post, "Sarasvati ji did hold my hand last night."

Nigam has several awards to his credit. Apart from Hindi and Kannada, he has sung in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, English, Assamese, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Tulu, Maithili, and Manipuri. Nigam began his career with the song 'Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye' from TV serial Talash (1992).

