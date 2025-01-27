This year, Sharda Sinha, also known as "Bihar Kokila", who passed away in 2024 was awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, while Arijit Singh was honoured with the Padma Shri

Renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam, who was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2022, pointed out how some legends from the music industry are yet to receive the recognition. He posted a video hours after the Padma Awards 2025 were announced. Among singers, Sharda Sinha, also known as "Bihar Kokila", who passed away last year was awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, while Arijit Singh was honoured with the Padma Shri.

Kishore Kumar and Alka Yagnik haven't received Padma Awards

Sharing a video on Instagram with the caption, “India and its pending Padma Awardees,” Sonu said in Hindi, “Two singers have inspired the entire world. One of them was confined to just the Padma Shri award—Mohammad Rafi Sahab. And the other didn’t even get a Padma Shri—Kishore Kumar ji. Posthumous awards are being given nowadays, but even among the living legends, there are those like Alka Yagnik, who has had such a long and phenomenal career, yet hasn’t received any recognition like that. Shreya Ghoshal, who has been proving the brilliance of her art for so long, also deserves recognition. Sunidhi Chauhan, who has inspired an entire generation with her unique voice, hasn’t received anything yet either.”

About the prestigious Padma Awards

Also known as the highest civilian honours, these awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The Padma Awards Committee is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and four to six eminent persons as members. The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval.

Sonu Nigam’s journey into music

Sonu Nigam, also known as “Modern Rafi” has several awards to his credit. Apart from Hindi and Kannada, he has sung in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, English, Assamese, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Tulu, Maithili, and Manipuri. Nigam began his career with the song Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye from the TV serial Talash (1992) and went on to deliver hit tracks like Main Hoon Na, Mere Haath Mein, Main Agar Kahoon, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Jaane Nahin Denge Tujhe to name a few.