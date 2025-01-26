The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. Adnan Sami was a part of the same

Adnan Sami, PM Narendra Modi Pic/X

Popular singer Adnan Sami, who was a part of the Padma Awards Committee this year, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating him for the same. On the eve of Republic Day, the Centre announced Padma Awards 2025, conferring the highest civilian honours. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The Padma Awards Committee is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and four to six eminent persons as members. The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval.

Adnan Sami thanks PM Modi

The ‘Tera Chehra’ singer wrote on X, "I am profoundly grateful to the Honourable Prime Minister Modi ji for nominating me to the prestigious Padma Awards Committee. It has been an immense privilege to serve alongside distinguished members and be inspired by the remarkable stories of awardees from diverse walks of life. Their achievements are a testament to the indomitable spirit of India. I extend my warmest congratulations to all the Padma Awardees. It was my high honour to serve India and be part of this noble process. Jai Hind."

Indian celebs who have been honoured this year

Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, also known as "Bihar Kokila", who passed away last year has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. The Padma Vibhushan will also be awarded to Kathak exponent Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia, and legendary violinist Lakshminarayana Subramaniam.

The list of Padma Bhushan awardees includes Kannada actor Anant Nag, actor Jatin Goswami, Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, Tamil star S Ajith Kumar, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actress Shobana Chandrakumar. Veteran ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas is also being posthumously honoured with Padma Bhushan.

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, comedian and actor Ashok Laxman Saraf, classical vocalist Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, Barry Godfray John, Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara, singer Jaspinder Narula, Nirmala Devi, Nitin Nohria, P Datchanamoorthy, Pandit Ram Mandavi, Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej, are among those being awarded Padma Shri.