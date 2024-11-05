Sharda Sinha was admitted to the Oncology Medical Department at AIIMS for about two weeks. On Monday, her condition worsened, and she was placed on ventilator support

In Pic: Sharda Sinha

Listen to this article Legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha passes at 72, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers condolences x 00:00

The legendary singer, Padma Bhushan recipient Sharda Sinha, has passed away at the age of 72. Sharda had been on a ventilator for quite some time and had been battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, since 2018. She was admitted to the Oncology Medical Department at AIIMS for about two weeks. On Monday, her condition worsened, and she was placed on ventilator support, but the folk singer could not defeat her illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha passed away

Sharda Sinha passed away on Tuesday night while receiving treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. According to an Economic Time, AIIMS official shared, "Sharda Sinha died at 9:20 p.m. due to refractory shock caused by septicemia"

Sharda Sinha's son also confirmed the news on the singer's official page. Posting her picture, he wrote an emotional note that reads, "Your prayers and love will always remain with mother. Chhathi Maiya has called her to her. Mother is no longer with us in physical form."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers condolences to the family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in constant touch with the family, put out a tweet to mourn the demise of the "Nightingale of Bihar." In his long post written in Hindi, the PM wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha ji. Her Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs have been very popular for the last several decades. The echo of her melodious songs associated with the great festival of faith, Chhath, will always remain. Her demise is an irreparable loss for the music world. My condolences are with her family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"

सुप्रसिद्ध लोक गायिका शारदा सिन्हा जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उनके गाए मैथिली और भोजपुरी के लोकगीत पिछले कई दशकों से बेहद लोकप्रिय रहे हैं। आस्था के महापर्व छठ से जुड़े उनके सुमधुर गीतों की गूंज भी सदैव बनी रहेगी। उनका जाना संगीत जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। शोक की इस… pic.twitter.com/sOaLvUOnrW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 5, 2024

About Sharda Sinha

Sharda Sinha, a veteran of the music scene since the 1970s, contributed immensely to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music. Her work was recognized with the Padma Bhushan in 2018, and she has also been honoured with a National Film Award for her contributions to regional cinema. The 72-year-old Sinha, celebrated for her soulful renditions of folk music, particularly during the Chhath festival, will be dearly missed.