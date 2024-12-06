Breaking News
Bombay High Court asks to preserve CCTV footage after woman claims assault by Vakola police

Updated on: 07 December,2024 08:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Bombay HC also orders cops to ensure that an officer is present at next hearing; complainant’s lawyer says she deserves justice

Photographs of injuries allegedly sustained at the police station that the woman has included in her petition filed in the high court

The Bombay High Court on Friday ordered the Vakola police station to preserve CCTV footage while hearing the petition of a 25-year-old woman who alleged she was beaten up by women officers inside the police station last month.


A division bench comprising Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Prithiviraj Chavan directed the Vakola police to preserve the footage recorded on the day of the alleged incident and stated that an officer from the police station should be present at the next hearing. The complainant had approached the high court on November 29, stating that she had been illegally detained and physically assaulted by two women cops on November 22.


According to the police, the complainant was allegedly involved in a molestation case, an FIR had been registered against her under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act and she had been called for questioning. “The woman was called in for questioning and we deny any instances of physical violence,” the Vakola police said.


Following the incident, advocate Pankaj Mishra filed a petition in the high court terming it a gross violation of human rights. “No officer from the Vakola police was present during the hearing on Friday. We demand justice as this [the alleged assault] is a gross violation of human rights,” he told mid-day.

