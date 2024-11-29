GRP braces for crowds on Dec 6; diversions to improve ease of commuting

Preparations take place in full swing ahead of Mahaparinirvan Diwas at Shivaji Park in Dadar on November 28. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Dadar railway station bridges rerouted for crowd management, check details x 00:00

Anticipating 90 to 95 lakh passengers on December 6, Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has announced route diversions at Dadar railway station. The move aims to manage the surge of devotees gathering to pay tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the GRP, “In light of this large-scale congregation at and around central and western railway station premises at Dadar, the movement of railway commuter traffic will be affected on adjoining pedestrian bridges. Last year, we implemented similar diversions successfully. We are putting them in place again to ensure passengers can travel with ease,” a GRP official told mid-day.

On average, Dadar railway station sees a footfall of 75 to 80 lakh passengers, but this number is expected to increase drastically due to the occasion. “A huge number of devotees gather here to mark the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. To maintain order and avoid chaos, we have diverted the bridge routes,” the official added.

The GRP will make regular announcements at the station to inform passengers of the diversions. “Apart from this, we will place ropes on the bridges for the convenience of passengers,” the official stated.

Large central bridge

According to the GRP, all entrances to the railway station from city limits via this bridge—which connects the Dadar central and western railway stations from the east-west side (platform no. 12)—will be closed for followers and passengers.

The bridge will only be open for passengers arriving at Dadar station via suburban or mail trains to exit to the city limits on the east-west side or to transfer between platforms at Dadar central and western railway stations.

Skywalk bridge

This bridge will remain open for all commuters to approach platforms at Dadar railway station and for entry and exit.

The bridge will also remain open for passengers arriving at Dadar central and western railway stations to exit on the east-west side.

BMC bridge

This bridge will remain open for commuters accessing platforms at Dadar railway station from city limits on the east-west side.

However, passengers and followers arriving at Dadar central and western railway stations by suburban or mail trains will not be able to use this bridge for exits to the east-west city limits.

Pedestrian bridge

This bridge will remain open for passengers alighting on platforms at Dadar central railway station to change platforms.

Other bridges

Pedestrian bridge connecting central and western stations (north of the large bridge): This bridge will remain open for passengers entering the railway station through the gate. Commuters from the central and western railway stations will be diverted to the skywalk footbridge within the Central Railway boundary.

Entrances to Dadar western railway station (platform no. 1): All entrances (except gates nos 2 and 3 near the skywalk bridge) to platform no 1 will remain closed for railway passengers and followers accessing the platform from the city limits.

Lame/blind footbridge at Dadar western railway station (platform no. 1): This footbridge will remain closed for westbound to eastbound passengers entering from the city limits.

Bridge near the south side of the skywalk (WR): Passengers alighting at Dadar western railway station platforms 2/3 and 4/5 can use this bridge to access city limits via the skywalk. They can also reach Central Railway platforms 9/10, 10A/11, 12, and 13/14. Entry to this bridge will be accessible via stairs on platform no. 1 and by lift.