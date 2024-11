The Central Railway said that four specials will run between Nagpur - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai, 1 special will run between Kalaburagi - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Ahead of the Mahaparinirvan Divas 2024, the Central Railway on Thursday announced that it will run 12 unreserved special trains.

In an official statement, the Central Railway said that it has decided to run 12 unreserved special trains for the convenience of passengers travelling to Mumbai for attending Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Divas celebration.

It said that four specials will run between Nagpur - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai, 1 special will run between Kalaburagi - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

(A) Nagpur- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai unreserved specials (4)



- Special train No. 01262 will leave Nagpur at 11.55 pm on 4.12.2024 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai at 3.30 pm on next day.

- Special train No. 01264 will leave Nagpur at 08.00 am on 5.12.2024 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai at 11.45 pm on same day.

- Special train No. 01266 will leave Nagpur at 03.50 pm on 5.12.2024 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai at 10.55 am on next day.



Having stoppage at Ajni, Sewagram, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Jalamb, Malkapur, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kasara, Kalyan and Dadar.



Special Train No. 01262, 01264 and 01266 will have 16 General second class.

Special train No. 02040 will leave Nagpur at 01.20 pm on 7.12.2024 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 04.10 am next day.

Having stoppage at Ajni, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusawal, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan and Dadar in Mumbai.

Kalaburagi - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai unreserved special (1)



Special train No. 01245 will leave Kalaburagi at 06.30 pm on 5.12.2024 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 08.20 am on the next day.

Having stoppage at Ganagapur Road, Akkalkot, Solapur, Kuruduwadi, Daund, Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan and Dadar and it will have 22 General second class.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had passed away on December 6, 1956 at his home in Delhi and to commemorate Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s significant contribution to the society, Dec 6 is observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas across India.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is remembered for his several contributions to the country. He headed the committee drafting the Constitution of India. He is also called the father of the Indian Constitution. Babasaheb Ambedkar was posthumously awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 1990.