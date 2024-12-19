Aaditya Thackeray's in a post on X, published on the fourth day of the winter session, highlights the uncertainty and confusion surrounding the functioning of the newly appointed ministers

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has raised concerns about the ongoing delay in the allocation of portfolios following the recent Maharashtra cabinet expansion.

Aaditya Thackeray's in a post on X, published on the fourth day of the winter session, highlights the uncertainty and confusion surrounding the functioning of the newly appointed ministers.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader criticised the situation, stating that "Ministers have not been allocated their portfolios as yet," leaving MLAs and MLCs uncertain about who to address the people's issues to. This delay in portfolio distribution, according to Thackeray, reflects an internal struggle among the ruling Mahayuti alliance, with ministers preoccupied with "portfolio fights" rather than focusing on their duty to serve the citizens.

It’s been 4 days since the cabinet expansion.

It’s the 4th day of the winter session.



Ministers have not been allocated their portfolios as yet.

MLAs and MLCs don’t know whom to address the issues of the people to.



So much chaos within the allies of the Mahayuti. So much… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 19, 2024

Thackeray further emphasised the "chaos within the allies of the Mahayuti" and accused the newly sworn-in ministers of indulging in "greed," instead of prioritising the welfare of the public.

He called the ongoing situation an "insult of the mandate given by the election commission," suggesting that such disarray undermines the trust and expectations placed on the elected government.

Thackeray expressed concern over the potential future of the state government, questioning, "If this is the start, how will they carry on?" His remarks reflect the growing discontent and scepticism surrounding the current administration's ability to deliver on its promises and effectively govern the state.

As the political drama continues to unfold, the citizens of Maharashtra, according to Thackeray, are left grappling with uncertainty, while the focus remains on internal power struggles within the alliance. This post has added fuel to the fire of ongoing political debates, with critics raising alarms about the future direction of governance in the state.

The winter session of the state legislature is currently underway in Nagpur.

The 15th legislative assembly is without LoP since none of the three parties of Maha Vikas Aghadi could win 10 per cent of seats in the November 20 polls.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) bagged 20 seats, the Congress 16 and the NCP (SP) 10.

The Mahayuti coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP won 230 of 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections, restricting the opposition MVA to 46 seats.