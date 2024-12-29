The incident, which took place at 7.14 pm, was reported to the disaster management cell by a local representative, Rajesh More. According to the information received, the vehicle hit the road divider, causing a street light pole to fall onto the road

A street light was damaged in an accident involving an unidentified vehicle that collided with a road divider in the Panchpakhadi area of Thane on Sunday evening.

The incident, which took place at 7.14 pm, was reported to the disaster management cell by a local representative, Rajesh More. According to the information received, the vehicle hit the road divider, causing a street light pole to fall onto the road.

Emergency services, including personnel from the disaster management department and a pickup vehicle, were promptly dispatched to the site. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The staff from the disaster management cell, assisted by employees from the Thane Municipal Transport (TMP) Electricity Department, quickly took action to clear the area.

They used a grinder machine to cut the fallen pole and reopened the road for traffic.

Two critically injured in cement mixer-truck collision on Nashik-Mumbai Highway

A serious road accident occurred near the Cadbury Signal on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway in Thane (West) during the early hours of Sunday, leaving two people critically injured. The incident took place between 7 am and 7.30 am near the Chirag Nagar Bridge ascent, opposite Krishna Motors.

According to the information provided by Police Constable Atish Tumbade to the disaster management cell, at 8.01 am, a stationary Tata Ultra truck (MH 05 DK 6107), loaded with around five tonnes of cement blocks, experienced a technical malfunction while en route from Sinnar to Mumbai. The truck, owned by Sabaji Morya and driven by Sandeep Yadav, was parked along the highway when a Tata cement mixer truck (MH 04 HY 6830) rammed into it from behind.

The cement mixer truck, owned by Skyway RMC Plants Pvt Ltd, was carrying 15 tonnes of cement and was heading from Ovala, Thane, to an L&T site in Mulund The driver, Mukesh Yadav, 30, lost control of the vehicle, leading to the collision. The mixer truck also had a helper, identified as 25-year-old Pankaj.

Emergency services, including personnel from Rabodi Police Station, city traffic police, disaster management cell staff, and Thane Municipal Corporation's solid waste management team, were promptly dispatched to the site along with one towing van, a fire engine, and a rescue vehicle.

Both the driver and the helper of the cement mixer truck were critically injured and trapped in the cabin. Local citizens managed to rescue them and rushed them to Titan Hospital in Manpada, Thane, for urgent medical attention.

The collision caused cement blocks, diesel, and shattered glass to spill onto the highway. These were promptly cleared with the assistance of disaster management personnel, solid waste management staff, and fire brigade officials. Traffic on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway was disrupted for about an hour, moving at a slow pace.