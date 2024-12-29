As the first mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation, Pradhan was a key figure in the city's development

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Thane's first mayor and Shiv Sena veteran Satishchandra Pradhan dies x 00:00

Former Shiv Sena MP and first mayor of Thane, Satishchandra Pradhan, passed away on Sunday at a hospital here due to age-related health issues, his family members said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pradhan's funeral procession will leave his house on Monday morning.

The former Rajya Sabha member played a key role in forming the Shiv Sena alongside Bal Thackeray in 1966.

He expanded the party organisation in Thane city and district.

As the first mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation, Pradhan was a key figure in the city's development.

He held important positions in the cultural, arts, and sports fields.

Dadoji Konddev Stadium and Ram Ganesh Gadkari Theatre are Pradhan's contributions to Thane.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever