The case was registered following a complaint lodged by a civil engineer involved in road-related work in Kandivali West

The Mumbai Police have filed an extortion case against a leader of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, an official said on Saturday.

Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader identified as Lalsingh Rajpurohit, who is Vibhag Pramukh (Division Chief) for Kandivali, and his associates were booked by the police in connection with matter, the official said.

According to the police sources, Rajpurohit and his associates allegedly demanded an extortion sum of Rs 5 lakh from the engineer in order to initiate roadwork projects in the area. When the engineer failed to meet the demand, he was allegedly called to Rajpurohit's office on Dattani Road, Irani Wadi in Kandivali West area of north Mumbai. Upon arrival, the engineer and his associate were reportedly threatened, physically assaulted, and beaten with bamboo sticks.

Rajpurohit, along with his four to five accomplices allegedly used violence to force compliance. The assault allegedly left the engineer and his colleague injured, sources said.

Following the attack, the victim reached out to the police and narrated the incident to the Kandivali Police, who registered a case and began to investigate the matter.

Two of Rajpurohit's associates were arrested on Saturday, a police official said.