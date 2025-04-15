R. Madhavan took to his official IG and dropped a picture of him offering prayers, alongside Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday at the Golden Temple

Picture Courtesy/ R. Madhavan's Instagram account

Listen to this article R Madhavan pens his thoughts down on completing 25 Years in the film industry x 00:00

One of the most versatile actors, R Madhavan marked 25 glorious years in the Indian film industry on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor chose to commemorate the occasion in the most soulful and humble way, with a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Joining him were his 'Kesari Chapter 2' co-stars, Akshay Kumar, and Ananya Panday, as the trio sought blessings ahead of their much-anticipated film’s release on April 18.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Madhavan took to his official IG and dropped a picture of him offering prayers, alongside Akshay and Ananya.

He penned a heartfelt note on the photo-sharing app, reflecting on his 25 wonderful years in the Indian cinema.

He said, “25 Glorious, Wonderful, Rewarding and Blessed years as a Film actor.... Journeys beyond my wildest dreams...with Ecstasy and Agony for constant companion, yet with all the LOVE earned that overwhelms my Heart to this day.... And So... during this very spontaneous Pilgrimage on this very Auspicious and Special day (14th April 2000 when my FIRST FILM ALAIPAYUTHEY Released)..Just To Surrender and show GRATITUDE for all the blessings that can either be Explained nor Justified AAAAA.. Thank You and Guide me.”

As mentioned in the post, Madhavan made his debut with Mani Ratnam's 2000 flick "Alai Payuthey" and never looked back since.

From memorable roles in "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein", "3 Idiots", and "Tanu Weds Manu" to the critically acclaimed "Shaitaan", Madhavan’s journey has been rich with diverse characters and impactful stories.

Now, he is looking at another powerful performance as Advocate Neville McKinley in "Kesari Chapter 2".

A spiritual sequel to the 2019 outing, "Kesari", the film is a cinematic adaptation of the book "The Case That Shook The Empire" by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, centred around C. Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The Karan Singh Tyagi's directorial has been produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever