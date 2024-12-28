Breaking News
One killed another injured after being hit by actor Urmila Kothares car in Mumbais Kandivali

One killed, another injured after being hit by actor Urmila Kothare's car in Mumbai's Kandivali

Updated on: 28 December,2024 04:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The actor and her driver were also injured in the accident, an official said

Urmila Kothare. Pic/Instagram

One person was killed and another seriously injured after they were hit by Marathi actor Urmila Kothare's car in Kandivali area of Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday, police said, reported the PTI.


The actor and her driver were also injured in the accident, an official said.


The incident took place when Urmila Kothare was returning home after finishing her shoot, he said.


"Kothare's car hit two people, both labourers who were engaged in Metro rail work under the Poisar Metro station in Kandivali east shortly after midnight. While labourer died, another was seriously injured. The actor and her driver were also injured in the accident. But they were saved as the airbags opened at the right time," the official of the Samta Nagar police station said, as per the PTI.

As per the preliminary information, the driver lost control over the speeding vehicle, due to which it hit the victims working on roadside, he said.

A case has been registered against the car driver and investigation is underway, he added.

Urmila Kothare has acted in a few films, including "Duniyadari" in Marathi and "Thank God" in Hindi.

(with PTI inputs)

