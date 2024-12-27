The police have taken the tempo and its driver into custody for further investigation, an official said

The tempo involved in the accident seized by the police. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

A woman was killed, and three others were injured after a tempo driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into pedestrians in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place at the busy Macha Market Road in Chirag Nagar area of Ghatkopar at around 6:30 pm, the officials said.

According to the police, at the time of the incident, the tempo was being driven by 25-year-old Uttam Babban Kharat, a resident of Ghatkopar.

The vehicle allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to hit several pedestrians walking on the road, said an official.

The woman who died in the incident has been identified as Preeti Ritesh Patel, 35, a resident of Bhagirathi Chawl in Ghatkopar West, the official said.

Three other women and one man were also injured in the accident they were identified as Reshma Sheikh, 23, Marufa Sheikh, 27, Toofa Ujhar Sheikh, 38 and Moharam Ali Abdul Rahim Sheikh, 28. All of them are residents of Chirag Nagar, Parshiwadi, Macha Market, Ghatkopar West. They sustained minor injuries and were immediately rushed to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment, the police said.

"We have identified the driver of the tempo involved in the accident. The incident took place in the Chirag Nagar area of Ghatkopar. We suspect that the driver lost control, which resulted in the death of one woman and left three others injured," said Vijay Sagar, DCP Zone 7, Mumbai Police.