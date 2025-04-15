Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, at the ‘Karmayogi’ event in Mumbai, said Gadchiroli is no longer a Naxal-hit region but a developing district with growing education, employment, and infrastructure opportunities

Gadkari also spoke of leveraging the region’s natural resources for iron production, claiming that Gadchiroli's iron would be of global standards. File pic

Once known as a stronghold of Naxalite activity, Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra is now witnessing a wave of positive transformation driven by education, infrastructure, and employment, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

The Minister made these remarks while addressing the ‘Karmayogi’ programme organised by the Kai Laxmanrao Mankar Smruti Sanstha in Mumbai. Reflecting on the district’s past, Gadkari recalled visiting Gadchiroli nearly three decades ago during a tense electoral campaign period. “Twenty-nine years ago, Gadchiroli was infamous for Naxal violence. The police had to surround me during my visit,” he said. “But today, there are 1,200 teachers and 30,000 students in the district.”

The Minister expressed optimism about further expanding the region’s educational reach. “We aim to increase the number of students from 30,000 to one lakh,” he added, stressing that education and employment are pivotal to sustainable peace in areas previously affected by extremism.

Gadkari further noted that local engagement had played a crucial role in pacifying tensions. ANI reports that approximately 3,000 former Naxalites have renounced violence and taken up gainful employment after being offered work opportunities. “When people have work, they change their path,” he said.

The Minister also revealed that investments worth Rs 6.5 lakh crore are anticipated in the region, crediting Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for facilitating these developments through engagements in Davos. According to ANI, Gadkari emphasised that a majority of the employment opportunities would be directed towards local youth, saying, “Eighty per cent of local children have been assured jobs.”

On the infrastructure front, Gadkari highlighted the construction of a major expressway linking Raipur to Visakhapatnam, with a connecting road planned to Gadchiroli. “Once the road comes, the region changes. Connectivity drives progress,” he said.

He also spoke of leveraging the region’s natural resources for iron production, claiming that Gadchiroli's iron would be of global standards.

Separately, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways announced that the sixth edition of the National Highways Excellence Awards (NHEA 2023) will be held on Tuesday at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event will honour excellence in national highway development and promote innovation in infrastructure practices.

The awards function will be graced by Nitin Gadkari, Ministers of State Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra, MoRTH Secretary V Umashankar, senior officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and other stakeholders.

(With inputs from ANI)