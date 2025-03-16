Gadkari said that he believes no person is big because of his caste, religion, language or creed but he is big because of his qualities

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, while speaking against caste-based politics, said on Sunday that nobody should be discriminated over caste, religion, language or sex, PTI reported.

"Jo karega jaat ki baat, usko kaske marunga laat (I will kick hard anyone who talks about caste)," the senior BJP leader said, while addressing the convocation ceremony of Central India Group of Institutions in Nagpur on Saturday.

Nitin Gadkari said that he believes no person is big because of his caste, religion, language or creed but he is big because of his qualities. "Hence, we do not discriminate anyone based on his caste, religion, sex, or language," he added.

"I am in politics and lots of things take place, but I walk my way. If anyone wants to vote for me, he can and if someone does not want, he is free to do so," he said, PTI reported.

"My friends tell me why have you said this or taken such a stand. I tell them that one is not finished if he loses an election. I will not compromise with my principles and will follow them in my personal life," Gadkari said.

As per PTI, Gadkari further highlighted the importance of education for the development of society and the country.

He said that several years ago, when he was a legislator, he helped a Muslim education institute get an engineering college to promote education in the community.

He said he was questioned over his decision. "The section which needs education the most is the Muslim community," he said, PTI reported.

Gadkari said that former President APJ Abdul Kalam's words have reached out to everyone in the world. "When a person grows beyond his or her caste, religion, sex or language, he or she becomes greater," he added.

Country's infrastructure should be developed on par with international standards: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that the country's infrastructure should be developed on par with international standards, reported the PTI.

Gadkari inaugurated two supply hubs of GMMCO India, a CK Birla company, at Butibori and Hingna in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that water, power, transport and communication are major infrastructure, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the highest priority to infrastructure development in the country.



(With PTI inputs)