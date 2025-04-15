Breaking News
Neil Bhatt on playing a man in uniform for third time: 'Don't have a choice'

Updated on: 15 April,2025 11:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shachi Chaturvedi

Neil Bhatt on limited roles on TV as he plays a cop for the third time with Megha Barsenge

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt

Neil Bhatt has established himself as a credible actor on television for more than a decade. While he rose to fame with 12/24 Karol Bagh (2009) and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (2020), where he also met his wife Aishwarya Sharma, viewers connected with him further after his stint on Bigg Boss 17 (2023). The actor, who currently plays IAS officer Arjun Talwar in Megha Barsenge, feels thrilled that the daily soap that got a new timeslot will soon complete a year. Bhatt opened up about the lack of varied roles on television as he dons the uniform for the third time, and shared how he misses his wife on set. 


Bhatt last played a cop in Diya Aur Baati Hum and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. When asked why he doesn’t try a different role, the actor revealed the harsh reality of TV actors not getting to pick and choose their roles. He said, “I’m not the one choosing these roles; the roles are choosing me. I’ve stopped thinking in terms of ‘I want to play a particular role.’ I do have desires, but it’s limiting. Especially from a television perspective, we don’t have a choice. Here, shows are not made in your name. A show is made first, and then an artiste is chosen.” 


Neil BhattNeil Bhatt


After Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, this marks Bhatt’s first show without his wife. Speaking about missing Sharma on set, he shared, “I have always seen her on sets, and we have worked together [since 2020]; this is the first show where she is not there. Thankfully, this show keeps me busy, and I am constantly thinking about my character. But I miss her.” 

While his TV journey continues, Bhatt doesn’t desperately scavenge for better opportunities on digital platforms. He said he doesn’t wish to be part of the ongoing OTT vs TV debate. “I am happy working—be it on television, web, or in films—I am okay doing everything. It’s not like if I get a web show, I will leave TV,” said the actor. 

Neil Bhatt in uniform 

2013: Diya Aur Baati Hum, where he played IPS Zakir Siddiqui. 
2020: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where he played the lead character, DCP Virat Chavan. 
2024: Megha Barsenge, where Neil Bhatt plays IAS Arjun Talwar.

