Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes down Goa’s most notorious smuggler in 'Costao' teaser

Updated on: 15 April,2025 11:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

ZEE5 has treated the fans with the thrilling teaser of their forthcoming biographical drama "Costao", starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Pic/AFP

ZEE5 has treated the fans with the thrilling teaser of their forthcoming biographical drama "Costao", starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. 


Inspired by the life of Maverick custom officer, Mr. Costao Fernandes, who took on Goa’s biggest smuggler, the project has been made under the direction of Sejal Shah.


If the teaser is any hint, Nawazuddin is set to deliver another powerful performance as he brings the personal and professional struggles of the customs officer after he locks horns with Goa’s most notorious smuggler.


From the dialogues to the effective conveying of emotions, "Costao" promises another exciting watch by Nawazuddin.

Introducing us to the challenging world, ZEE5 wrote, “A hero with no cape – just a white uniform, unshakable courage, and the will to stand for what is right.”

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder and Faizuddin Siddiqui, "Costao" is inspired by the unbelievable story of a fearless customs officer.

A Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation in association with Bombay Fables Motion Pictures, "Castao" chronicles the inspiring life of the principled customs officer, Mr. Costao Fernandes from Goa, following his daring solo mission in the 1990s that disrupted the largest gold smuggling attempt into India. It also raises a very pertinent question - What does it really cost to stand your ground?

Last week, the makers shared the first look of the key characters of the drama. Making the announcement, ZEE5 penned on social media, "A hero with no cape - just a white uniform, unshakable courage, and the will to stand for what is right. This is #Costao‘s extraordinary story. Coming Soon on #ZEE5."

Actress Priya Bapat will also be seen playing a significant role, alongside Nawazuddin in her next.

Aside from "Costao", Nawazuddin is also gearing up for the release of his next “Raat Akeli Hai 2,” with Chitrangda Singh. The sequel to the 2020 thriller, "Raat Akeli Hai" has been directed by Honey Trehan.

