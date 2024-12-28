Breaking News
Russia declares emergency over Black Sea oil spill

Updated on: 28 December,2024 08:33 AM IST  |  Moscow
Agencies |

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement that a severe storm hit the two tankers on December 15, causing one to split in half and the other to run aground

Russia declares emergency over Black Sea oil spill

Volunteers battle to clear spilled oil from the coast. Pic/AP

Moscow on Thursday declared a national state of emergency following an oil spill caused by two separate incidents involving Russian tankers in the Black Sea.


The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement that a severe storm hit the two tankers on December 15, causing one to split in half and the other to run aground.


This resulted in an oil spill, polluting the shores of the Anapa resort and surrounding areas, as well as causing serious problems for wildlife. More than 10,000 people are working to contain the oil spill and clean the affected beaches.


